Brooklyn man found dead in home with head injury: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police said they are investigating after officers found a man dead inside his Brooklyn home on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man at the Borough Park residence on 54th Street, near Fort Hamilton Parkway, at approximately 5:46 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said. The location appears to be an apartment building when viewed on Google Maps.

When officers arrived they discovered 53-year-old Vladimir Bucnew unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head.

Officials said EMS responded and pronounced Bucnew dead on the scene.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the address was located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, instead of the correct neighborhood of Borough Park.