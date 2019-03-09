Baby rescued from burning building in Harlem; reunited with father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Firefighters and police helped rescue a baby from an apartment building after a fire broke out early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. on the first floor of a six-story apartment building on 146th Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, according to the FDNY.

A baby girl was initially trapped inside, according to officials, but firefighters and police helped rescue her from the building.

Footage shows a police officer carrying the baby out of the building and reuniting her with her crying father. The officer even put his own winter hat on the baby's head to help keep her warm.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, including one firefighter, the FDNY said.

Authorities said the fire was under control by 2 a.m. and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.