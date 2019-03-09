All runways at Newark Airport closed due to ‘airport emergency,’ airport says

NEWARK, N.J. — All runways at Newark Liberty Airport are currently closed due to an “airport emergency,” the airport tweeted Saturday morning.

Those traveling through the airport are advised to contact your airline for flight status updates.

Flight departures are currently seeing delays of 31 to 45 minutes due to emergency, according to FlightAware.

Airborne aircrafts are also seeing delays of over an hour and inbound flights are being held at their origin until about 10:30 a.m.

