Woman sprays people with unknown substance in two uptown subway stations: police

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a woman they say randomly sprayed people with an unknown substance, which could be mace, at two subway stations in uptown Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

Four men and one woman were approached by the woman and sprayed at the 125th Street-Saint Nicholas Avenue subway station along the A/B/C/D train lines in Harlem, police said.

Authorities believe the same suspect also sprayed another woman in a similar fashion on Friday at the 96th Street station on the 1/2/3 lines on the Upper West Side.

PIX has learned that some of the victims are tourists.

It is not known at this time if any of the victims went to the hospital.