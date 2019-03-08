Trio sought in series of violent robberies in Washington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are looking for the three men wanted in connection to several violent robberies in Washington Heights.

Police responded to at least four incidents between Dec. 22 and Feb. 16 in the vicinity of Wadsworth and Audubon avenues and West 189th and 187th streets.

In each incident, the trio allegedly approached the victims and threatened them with a knife or handgun.

During the Dec. 22 incident, the alleged thieves got away with $900 in cash and several credit cards. Two days later, the victim was shoved down and $13 in cash was taken, said police.

The trio then struck on Feb. 7, punching the victim in the face and removing his jewelry.

On Feb. 16, the victim’s wallet was stole and the suspected thieves smashed the victim’s cell phone on the sidewalk before fleeing, said police.

