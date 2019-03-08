Teens threaten, rob men in Manhattan: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for the three teens wanted in a string of robberies in Manhattan.

Police responded to at least two incidents on Feb. 18 and Mar. 5 in Midtown.

The first incident occurred in the vicinity of West 46th Street and Sixth Avenue, and the second occurred along Third Avenue and East 49th Street, police said.

During both incidents, three teens approached a male victim walking down the street and demanded property, police said.

The victims were verbally threatened as their personal property, including wallets and cash, were taken, according to cops.

None of the victims were seriously injured.

Police are looking for three males approximately 15 to 18 years old.

