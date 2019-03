× School bus crashes into fence in New Jersey

BOONTON, N.J. — A school bus crashed into fence in front of a church cemetery in Boonton, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

No serious injures were reported.

AIR11 was over the scene that showed the bus with extensive damage.

The crash happened in front of the Rockaway United Methodist Church Cemetery on Valley Road.

It is unclear what school the bus was associated with.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.