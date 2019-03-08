Police release photo of suspect in East Harlem subway slashing attack

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have released a photo of the suspect accused of slashing another man at an East Harlem subway station on Thursday.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. following a dispute between a 35-year-old victim and the suspect that escalated to a physical altercation inside the Lexington Avenue and 125th Street 4,5,6 Subway station.

The unidentified suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on left ear and forehead, then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a local hospital in a stable condition.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 190 pounds, and last seen wearing a black jacket, red sweatshirt and black pants.

This is not the only subway assault this week. Just a few hours later, an MTA conductor was assaulted at the same station.

The incident was reported by MTA at about 1 a.m. at the 125th Street 4,5,6 station.

According to police, a man was holding the door open to a southbound 4 train. The conductor left the train car and told the man, 30, to let the door close, police said.

The man then tapped on the conductor’s window and punched him in the face, according to police. The conductor began to fight back and punch the passenger.

Both men were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and the attacker has since been arrested, cops said.

Earlier in the week, an 8-year-old boy was punched in the head. The alleged attacker in that case has since been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).