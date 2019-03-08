NFL linebacker accused of punching NYPD sergeant following fare evasion arrest indicted on assault charges

QUEENS — Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was indicted on several charges for allegedly punching an NYPD Sergeant following his January arrest.

A Queens County grand jury indicted the NFL player on charges of assault, resisting arrest and other crimes, the District Attorney announced Friday.

Bates, 25, was arrested on Jan. 26 at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after he allegedly refused to pay for a $32 cab fare from Manhattan.

Police have said they were ready to let Bates go with an appearance ticket if he didn’t have any outstanding warrants, but that Bates refused to be fingerprinted and punched a sergeant in the face.

Sgt. James O’Brien, who was hit as he tried to calm Bates down, suffered a concussion and needed three stitches over his left eye, police said.

Bates, who’s from Westbrook, Maine, and played college football at the University of Maine, joined the Lions last year and appeared in nine games.

He was drafted in 2016 by the Indianapolis Colts and was on the practice squads of the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

If convicted, Bates can face up to seven years in prison.