A new sock company aims to sock the world's problems. From bullying to racism, you can cover your feet with a purpose, but also support others in their causes.

"Care, Wear and Share," -- that's the mission of Sock Problems. Co-founded by Ryan Berman, the socks tackle 12 different problems.

"Each sock socks a different problem, if you want to sock cancer or racism or inequality, we have a sock for you," Berman said.

Each sock is connected to a specific charity which gets 25 percent of the sales of their specific sock.

Ryan took action on his sock problems idea, after he began writing a book called "Return on Courage." He realized while he was writing this book for others to take action to make a shift in their careers, that he too must do the same.

Sock Problems was created last year, and is getting some national recognition. Besides their "sock gun violence" sock, the sock "adopt, don't shop" sock supported by actress, Kelly Cuoco, sold out.

To see all Sock Problems, head to the website sockproblems.com.