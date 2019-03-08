MTA conductor assaulted just hours after a man was slashed at East Harlem subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An MTA conductor was assaulted at an East Harlem subway station early Friday, just hours after a man was slashed at the same station.

The incident was reported by MTA at about 1 a.m. at the 125th Street 4,5,6 station.

According to police, a man was holding the door open to a southbound 4 train.

The conductor left the train car and told the man, 30, to let the door close, police said.

The man then tapped on the conductor’s window and punched him in the face, according to police.

The conductor began to fight back and punch the passenger.

Both men were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and the attacker has since been arrested, cops said.

Bronx-bound 4 and 6 trains were temporarily running with delays during police investigation, which has since been completed.

Hours earlier, a man was slashed at the same subway station.

Police said the 34-year-old man was riding a northbound train and got into a dispute with another man.

It escalated and the man pulled out a knife and slashed the victim below his ear.

The attacker fled the scene, police said.