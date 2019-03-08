Man steals electronics during vehicle break-ins in Harlem: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man accused of breaking into several vehicles in Harlem.

Between Feb. 28 and Mar. 5, police said a man forcibly entered several vehicles in the vicinity of Saint Nicholas Terrace and surrounding blocks.

During the incidents, the man removed several electronics, police said.

He is described to be in his 20s with a slim build and facial hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).