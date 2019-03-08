Legal guardian arrested after 2 young girls found cord-whipped, bitten: police

NEW CASSEL, N.Y. — A woman was arrested for allegedly abusing two girls under her care on Long Island.

Nicaisse Demonsieru, 34, faces assault charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

On Mar. 5, Child Protective Services conducted a welfare check and investigation on two young girls, ages 8 and 11, regarding possible child abuse by their legal guardian, police said.

Authorities arrived at the Railroad Avenue residence and found both children with marks consistent with being struck by a cord, police said.

Apparent bite marks were also observed on the girls, according to police.

They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, said police.

Two days later, Child Protective Services requested police assistance to place the children’s guardian under arrest.

After she was informed of her arrest, police say Demonsieru grabbed a pill bottle and ingested an unknown amount of pills.

She resisted arrest and violently pulled away, causing one officer to suffer a minor injury, according to police.

Demonsieru and the injured officer were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.