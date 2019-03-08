Jan-Michael Vincent, star of ‘Airwolf,’ dead at 73

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, who starred in the 1980s show “Airwolf,” has died. He was 73.

Vincent died Feb. 10 after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ first reported, citing his death certificate.

The 1980s heartthrob appeared in dozens of television shows and movies since the 1960s, but might be best known as Stringfellow Hawke in the “Airwolf” TV movie and series.

Vincent was nominated for two Golden Globes, once in 1972 for best supporting actor for “Going Home,” and then in 1984 for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “The Winds of War.”

He last appeared in the 2002 movie “White Boy.”