It’s time to change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries

NEW YORK — As we spring forward during Daylight Saving Time, the FDNY is urging New Yorkers to change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro reminds New Yorkers to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when changing their clocks on Mar. 10.

“A working smoke alarm is critical to surviving a fire in your home,” said Commissioner Nigro. “I implore every New Yorker to test their smoke alarms this weekend when they change their clocks, and if you do not have one, install one immediately where you sleep and on every level of your home.”

Those without a smoke alarm are urged to get a 10-year sealed battery combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for every level of their home.

Last year, more than 60,000 smoke alarm batteries were distributed at over 9,100 safety presentations citywide, according tot the FDNY.

Visit FDNYSmart.org for more fire and life safety information.

The FDNY is also hosting several Fire Safety Education events on Friday from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Bronx:

149 th Street at Grand Concourse Station

Street at Grand Concourse Station Hugh J. Grant Circle and Metropolitan Avenue at Parkchester Station

Brooklyn:

Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Terminal at Stillwell Avenue and Mermaid Avenue

Broadway Junction Complex at Jamaica Avenue and Fulton Street

Crown Heights-Utica Avenue Station at Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Manhattan:

West 125 th Street and Broadway Station

Street and Broadway Station West 168 th Street and Broadway Station

Street and Broadway Station Union Square Station at 14thStreet and Broadway

Queens: