Final round of comment begins on L train tunnel plans

Rides on the L train and trips along 14th Street in Manhattan will be changing at the end of April.

The New York City Department of Transportation and MTA are finalizing plans.

Two options remain for the design of 14th Street. Changes were implemented when the tunnel project called for full closure of the tunnel. Should those remain in place and be expanded? Or should dedicated bus lanes become part of the corridor?

In January, Governor Cuomo and outside engineers reconfigured the project with some new technology. The MTA says regular service will run during the day on both tracks between Manhattan and Brooklyn. On overnights and weekends, only one track will have service.

Three more open houses are scheduled.

Click here to see the location information and details on service plans. The next event in Wednesday, March 13 at Williamsburg Northside School, 299 N7th St at Meeker Ave.

After the final open house at the 14th Street Y the first week of April, officials say additional presentations will outline the final plans.