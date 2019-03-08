Cops search for man wanted in double stabbing that killed 1 in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a double stabbing in the Bronx that left one man dead and another injured last September.

Keith Clarkson, 24, is wanted for questioning in connection to the September stabbing that killed 34-year-old Joseph Luna.

Police allege that Clarkson and three other men, Dwight Brown, 25, Frederick Strachan, 27, and Edward Binyard, 26, were involved in the assault in front of a Parkchester building along Westchester and Pugsley avenues on Sept. 16.

Officers responded and found Luna and another man with stab wounds to their torso. Luna was pronounced dead at the hospital, said cops.

Brown, Binyard and Strachan were taken into custody with murder and attempted murder charges.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).