Cops release new surveillance of man sought in rape, robbery of woman at her Ridgewood apartment

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Police released new surveillance footage of the man sought in the rape of a woman at her Queens apartment last month.

It happened on Feb. 7 in the vicinity of Gates and Saint Nicholas avenues in Ridgewood.

Police say the man told the victim, 28, he was locked out of his apartment, and she let him sleep on her couch.

While she was asleep, the man raped her before she woke up and was able to break free, according to police.

The man also took the victim’s Apple watch and cash before fleeing, police said.

According to police, both individuals know each other, but the extent of their relationship was not immediately known.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).