Combating sexual assault in the military; the question of congestion pricing in New York

Sexual assault is a pervasive problem in the U.S. Armed Forces. At least 32% of U.S. military women report having been sexually assaulted while serving and up to 80% have been sexually harassed.

The issue was brought to light in the Senate Chamber this week when Senator Martha McSally, a former Air Force Combat Pilot, revealed she was raped by a Superior Officer while in the Air Force.

We hear from retired Army Brigadier General and founding Commissioner for NYC’s Dept. of Veterans’ Services Loree Sutton on how the military is working to resolve the issue while providing support for the victims.

****

Congestion pricing has been talked about for years as a way to ease the gridlock in the heart of Manhattan and, at the same time, raise much needed cash for the failing transit system. The controversial plan is back in the news this week with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joining the push to pass the measure. But some believe congestion pricing will actually harm some commuters in parts of the city where the subway system doesn’t reach.

We explain the details of the plan.

We also hear from two council members with very different points of view on the issue: Keith Powers who represents part of Manhattan and believes congestion pricing would bring much needed funding to the transit system. Eric Ulrich represents parts of Queens, and feels congestion pricing would be a hardship on many New Yorkers.