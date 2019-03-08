Child traumatized by slavery lesson at Westchester school, mother says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — The Chapel School in Bronxville called emergency meetings with parents Thursday after a controversial lesson on slavery.

Parents tell PIX11 Tuesday during a fifth grade Social Studies class, African-American students were singled out in a mock slave auction.

“I’m getting teary eyed about it because it’s like, how could somebody do this to my son,” mother Vernex Harding said.

Harding said her son recalled the teacher pulling the African-American students into the hallway “to put imaginary chains along our necks and wrists, and shackles on our ankles.”

The African-American students were then brought back into the classroom and their classmates were encouraged to bid on them in a mock auction, the Harding family said.

In an email to the school, the principal called the lesson “racially insensitive and hurtful.”

The school is now investigating and the teacher involved has been removed from the classroom.

Attorney General Letitia James sent PIX11 a statement Thursday, “the reports of racist ‘lessons’ by a teacher at The Chapel School are deeply troubling. My office is monitoring this matter closely.”