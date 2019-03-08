Bronx music teacher heads to Dubai as a finalist for Global Teacher Prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTS POINT, Bronx — A music teacher in the Bronx is one of the top 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize.

Melissa Salguero is the only American nominated, and the first-ever music teacher to be named a finalist, for the prestigious award.

Salguero, who is a music teacher at PS 48 Joseph R. Drake elementary school in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, was nominated and chosen from over 10,000 teachers from 39 countries.

The school's principal, Joseph DiCrescento, says Salguero has had a huge impact on the students and the staff. "She has taught me to shoot for the stars and to always go big."

Salguero, who has dyslexia, struggled in school herself until she found music and joined the school band. "Music education saved my life, and I want to show the students what music can do for them," she said.

What's next for Salguero? She's heading to Dubai, where the Global Teacher Prize will be announced on March 19. The prize for winning the Global Teacher Prize is $1 million.

What will Salguero do if she wins? "The first thing I'll do is celebrate with the kids," she told PIX. "They want a pizza party!"