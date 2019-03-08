Barbie celebrates 60th anniversary with SoHo pop-up for only one day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOHO —Barbie is turning 60 on Saturday, and to celebrate toy maker Mattel is opening a pop-up about the doll’s past, present and future.

"You can get a historical overview of the original doll, all the way to our present day dolls," said Lisa McKnight, Barbie's Senior Vice President and Global General Manager. "We've got a Barbie Dream House that’s life-size for kids to interact with and so many more really exciting surprises.”

Over the years, the doll has come in all shapes and sizes. She’s also had over 200 careers, such as astronaut, lawyer and presidential candidate. The installation lets girls fantasize about their dream job through an interactive exhibit.

"They can imagine themselves in that role, have an AR experience that brings that role to life, and then they get to take home an actual doll as a keepsake," said McKnight.

With Barbie’s Birthday falling the day after International Women’s Day, the brand is honoring trailblazing women with their “Shero” collection.

"We create likeness dolls of these amazing women to show girls that they can truly be anything," said McKnight.

The Barbie 60th Anniversary Pop-Up Experience is open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and located at 505 Broadway.