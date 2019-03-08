Arrest made in carjacking, kidnapping of man found tied up in car trunk

IRVINGTON, N.J. — A suspect has been arrested in the carjacking, kidnapping and robbery of a man who was found tied up inside the trunk of a car Thursday, police said.

JaVohn Berrouet, 24, is charged with first-degree carjacking, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, two first-degree weapons offenses, and three second-degree weapons offenses.

A teenager walking on Linsley Street in Irvington, New Jersey, around 7:10 a.m. is the one who found the man. She stopped when she heard a scratching sound.

“I was scared, nervous, terrified,” 17-year-old Kayla Rose told PIX11 News.

Rose soon heard the sound again and realized it was coming from the trunk of a black Nissan Altima parked on the street.

“I said, ‘Hello?’” she told PIX11, and someone inside the trunk replied, “Hello! Help me, help me, help me!”

She alerted a neighbor, who called police. Firefighters and police soon arrived, and rescued the man, who was in rough shape. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident started with a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on Avy Street in Hillside, according to the preliminary investigation. Brandishing handguns, two suspects then allegedly transported the victim to local banks in the area, where they ordered him to withdraw sums of cash.

The victim was found by the teenager the next day.

An investigation by the Hillside Police Department resulted in Berrouet being identified as a suspect in the case, and Township investigators executing a search warrant at his home with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police Thursday night arrested him without incident and recovered a ski mask and a .45-caliber handgun at the scene.

He is in Union County Jail pending a first appearance and a detention hearing.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an additional arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.uctip.org.