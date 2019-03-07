Man slashed at East Harlem subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 34-year-old man was slashed at an East Harlem subway station on Thursday afternoon, police said.

He was riding a northbound train and got into a dispute with another man, NYPD officials said. It escalated and the man pulled out a knife and slashed the victim below the ear.

The victim was attacked around 4 p.m., police said. It was at the 125th Street 4, 5, 6 station.

Police said the attacker was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt. He fled the scene.

The victim was taken Mount Sinai St Luke’s Hospital. It is not yet clear what motivated the slashing.

