BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — One person was injured Thursday morning after a car barreled into a Brooklyn deli, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:20 a.m. on Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

The FDNY says the injury was minor and the patient was taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

