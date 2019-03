Mets’ great Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74

NEW YORK — Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

The family of the 74-year-old made the announcement Thursday through the Hall. They say Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California.

Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

“So sad to hear Tom Seaver has dementia. He will always be the heart and soul of the @Mets ,the standard which all Mets aspire to, this breaks my heart,” Former Met Mike Piazza tweeted. “Do not feel worthy to be mentioned in the same breath, yet honored to be with him in the @baseballhall #Mets #MLB.”

