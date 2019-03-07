Man wanted for inappropriately touching girl, 13, in two separate incidents on subway

Police released the following photos of the man wanted in connection to the forcible touching incidents.

NEW YORK CITY — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl in two separate incidents on the subway last month.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 12 at abut 7:15 a.m. on the northbound 7 train approaching Queensboro Plaza. Police say the man walked up to the girl and touched her inner thigh.

Exactly two weeks later, also at 7:15 a.m., police say the same man approached the same girl while on board a northbound 5 train nearing the 86th Street subway station. He touched the girl’s upper thigh before getting off the train.

The man is believed to be between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

