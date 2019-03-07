Man wanted for inappropriately touching girl, 13, in two separate incidents on subway

NEW YORK CITY — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl in two separate incidents on the subway last month.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 12 at abut 7:15 a.m. on the northbound 7 train approaching Queensboro Plaza. Police say the man walked up to the girl and touched her inner thigh.

Exactly two weeks later, also at 7:15 a.m., police say the same man approached the same girl while on board a northbound 5 train nearing the 86th Street subway station. He touched the girl’s upper thigh before getting off the train.

The man is believed to be between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).