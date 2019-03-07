‘It’s raining roaches on my couch’: Yorkville grandma who battled cancer now battles bugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE, Manhattan -- Minerva Venetal is a grandmother of three who lives at the Holmes Towers in Yorkville.

Venetal says she just finished battling colon cancer and now she needs her rest, but instead she is fighting an invasion of bugs.

“They are not roaches," Venetal said. "They are human. They are very smart. They stare at you and when you get up to hit them they run and they come right back out. I was sitting in my couch and roaches were falling from the ceiling."

Venetal says she believes the source of problem is just across the hallway in an empty apartment.

“My neighbor passed away six or seven months ago," Venetal said. "They put a lock and nobody has come to clean it. You see the roaches coming out. And the other day a little animal with a lot of legs came out."

Venetal’s neighbors say their apartments are being invaded by bugs too.

“I saw a roach in my coffee cup. I clean it. It’s my favorite cup,” said Jose Cruceta.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us routine inspections and exterminations are performed regularly by staff. Staff checked hallways on the 19th floor today and found no issues. Staff created a new work order for extermination and will work with Venetal to schedule additional exterminations.

Any residents experiencing any issues within their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

