Federal housing official Lynne Patton calls NYCHA conditions ‘national emergency,’ ‘humanitarian crisis’

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Queensbridge Houses residents sounded off at a town hall inside the Jacob Riis auditorium hosted by regional Housing and Urban Development Director Lynne Patton and the president of the tenants' association on Thursday night.

Ms. Patton, who has been living in public housing on and off for nearly a month, called the situation a humanitarian crisis. Tenants deal with mold, rodents, heating issues and lead paint.

"It's outrageous," she said. "It's a national emergency. It's a humanitarian crisis."

Patton is promising change now that a federal monitor is overseeing the New York City Housing Authority.

But residents, most of whom are appreciative of Patton being there, are still skeptical that anything will change.

"We've been promised so many changes by so many people and nothing has changed," said Linda Larrymore. "In fact it's gotten worse."