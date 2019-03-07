Episode One: The Subway Vigilante

NEW YORK — Just before Christmas of 1984, New Yorker Bernhard ‘Bernie’ Goetz is accused of opening fire on four black teenage boys while aboard the NYC subway.

Fearing he was being mugged, Bernie shot all of them before jumping off the train and disappearing into the subway tunnel.

The media quickly dubbed him, “The Subway Vigilante.” A week later, Goetz turned himself in and confessed that he acted in self-defense.

The incident sparked a racial firestorm across the city.

Was Goetz trying to protect himself or did he have an alternative, racially-charged motive?

