Alleged Bronx gang member convicted of racketeering, involvement in 2014 shooting

NEW YORK — An alleged member of a violent Bronx-based gang was convicted for his suspected involvement in a 2014 shooting at a Bronx housing complex, officials announced Thursday.

Christopher Howard, 26, was convicted Wednesday of racketeering conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering and a firearms offense, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of the New York.

From 2007 through Oct. 2017, officials said Howard was a member of the MBG or the “Money, B*****s, Guns” gang, a violent street gang based in the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx.

According to court documents, Howard boasted his gang membership and shot a rival gang member, specifically on Aug. 17, 2014 after he aimed for a rival gang member who previously broke Howard’s jaw.

During the shooting, Howard allegedly shot into a crowd of people gathering in a small courtyard in the housing complex.

Three people were injured as a result of the shooting.

Howard faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum potential sentence of life in prison.