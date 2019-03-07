13-year-old Queens boy missing since Tuesday

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are asking the public’s help locating a boy from Queens who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police say George Debrosse, 13, was last seen at about 7 a.m. at his home, located on 161st Street in South Jamaica.

He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants, white and blue sneakers and was carrying a brown backpack.

Police say Debrosse has run away before, and has been usually found at a park or mall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).