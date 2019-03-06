Story Pirates help children’s stories come to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The mission of Story Pirates is to show kids that their voices matter and to encourage them to share, explore and create.

The organization works in Title 1 schools’ creative writing workshops in classrooms and brings shows with professional actors to these schools to act out the stories.

Story Pirates is all about amplifying kids’ voices.

The Story Pirates Changemakers is a nationally respected education and media organization, dually based in New York and Los Angeles. They turn kids' original stories into wild sketch comedy musicals featuring professional actors to show those kids just how amazing their ideas are.

They believe that there is a powerful link between literacy and confident self-expression. They started in a Harlem elementary school in 2004.

One child's story was so good, it became the basis for a book now being sold at stores! PIX11 chats with Phoebe Wolinetz, her mom and Lee Overtree, one of the founders and Creative Director of Story Pirates.

Click here for the Story Pirates podcast.