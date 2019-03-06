× Rape charges dropped against cops who had sex with a teen when she was in custody

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Rape charges were dropped Wednesday against the two NYPD cops who had sex with a teenage girl when she was in police custody.

Detectives Richard Hall and Edward Martins resigned from the NYPD after the allegations against them broke. They arrested a teen on a marijuana charge at Calvert Vaux Park and then took turns engaging in sex acts with her in September 2017.

She spoke out online under the pseudonym Anna Chambers, determined to see the cops behind bars.

The cops recently asked a judge to dismiss the case against them. They told the judge the sex was consensual and noted inconsistent statements Chambers had made.

Legislation is currently working its way through the New York legislature to make it clear that people in law enforcement custody are not capable of consensual sex.

A spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said they’re committed to holding Hall and Martins accountable for charges “that can be proven with independent and reliable evidence.”

“We believe–as the newly-created statute recognizes–that any sexual conduct between police officers and a person in their custody should constitute a crime. However, that was not the law at the time of the incident,” the spokesman for the DA said. “Because of this and because of unforeseen and serious credibility issues that arose over the past year and our ethical obligations under the rules of professional conduct, we are precluded from proceeding with the rape charges.”