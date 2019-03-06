Police search for two men who broke into, robbed a dozen homes in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — Police are looking for a duo of burglars behind a dozen break-ins in Queens.

Their haul has been significant: over $77,000 worth of cash, jewelry, checks and electronics.

They work from sun up to sun down, across Woodside and Astoria. The first burglary was reported on Nov. 30 and they've been robbing ever since, with the last burglary reported on Feb. 24.

They’ve broken in through doors and windows. In one case, the robbers were scared off when they pushed an air conditioning unit through the window and a woman inside looked out.

The men are both described to be in their 30s. Both have consistently worn dark jeans, white sneakers and hoodies. One man is believed to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. The other is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).