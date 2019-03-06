Police look for man who punched, slashed a man at Queens subway station

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly punched and slashed a a man at a subway station in Flushing.

Police say the incident happened on Monday at about 4:45 p.m. at the Main Street 7 train subway station. The man allegedly followed the man down the subway station stairs before punching him in his torso and slashing him on his left thigh. The attacker then ran away.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he received several stitches.

It was not clear if the two men knew each other or if this was a random attack.

The alleged attacker is believed to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black NorthFace coat and multi-colored headwear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).