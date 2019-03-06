NYPD completes rollout of body-worn cameras to all officers on patrol

NEW YORK — NYPD executives announced that all uniform patrol officers in New York City are now equipped with body-worn cameras.

Approximately 20,000 cameras have been distributed to complete the effort, making it the largest deployment of body-worn cameras in the nation.

Patrol officers equipped with body cameras include police officers, sergeants and lieutenants assigned to every precinct, transit district and police service area.

“Body-worn cameras enhance the safety and accountability of the dedicated men and women of the NYPD while improving their ability to ensure public safety. This completed roll-out marks a significant milestone for the NYPD,” said Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

The NYPD launched Phase I of the program Apr.2017 and Phase II began in Dec. 2017. As of the end of Feb. 2019, the roll-out is complete.

Police also announced starting this month, about 4,000 body-worn cameras will be issued to specialized units, including Emergency Service Units, Strategic Response Group and Critical Response Command.

The roll-out is expected to be completed by August.

Body-worn cameras by the numbers: