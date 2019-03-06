Man shot by police in Harlem pointed a wallet at officers

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police fired at a man in Harlem three times, hitting him once in the hip, after the man told them he had a gun and pointed what turned out to be a wallet at them, officials said.

Officers responded to the building following a report of a man with a gun on the 4th floor of a West 114th Street building. Three officers took the elevator up and spotted a man who matched the reported description.

His hands were in his pockets and he ignored officer requests to take his hands out.

“What do you mean take my hands out of my pocket,” he asked, according to police. “I’ve got a gun. ”

Then he pulled a wallet out, assumed a shooting stance and pointed it at the cops, officials said.

The entire encounter lasted under a minute.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital. He has not yet been identified, but does have a history of arrests.

The shooting was captured on their police body cameras.