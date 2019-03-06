Man punched outside Queens nightclub: police

Posted 11:56 AM, March 6, 2019, by

Police are looking for the man accused of punching another man outside a Queens nightclub.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police are looking for the man accused of punching another man at a Queens nightclub early Sunday.

The victim, 30, was standing outside the Spyce Astoria nightclub along 31st Avenue and 43rd Street at about 4 a.m. when be became involved in a verbal dispute with another man, according to police.

The man then punched the victim in the face and fled in a black BMW SUV, police said.

The victim sustained minor face injuries and refused medical attention, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.