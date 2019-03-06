Man punched outside Queens nightclub: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police are looking for the man accused of punching another man at a Queens nightclub early Sunday.

The victim, 30, was standing outside the Spyce Astoria nightclub along 31st Avenue and 43rd Street at about 4 a.m. when be became involved in a verbal dispute with another man, according to police.

The man then punched the victim in the face and fled in a black BMW SUV, police said.

The victim sustained minor face injuries and refused medical attention, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).