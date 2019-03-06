‘Mad About You’ revival series picked up; Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser to return

LOS ANGELES — Paul and Jamie Buchman are finally picking up where they left off 20 years ago on “Mad About You.”

Spectrum announced Wednesday that a new limited “sequel” series will bring back Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser as the beloved New York City couple from the hit ’90s sitcom.

The original series, which aired for seven seasons on NBC from 1992 to 1999, followed the Buchmans as newlyweds through early parenthood.

The sequel series will explore modern marriage from the perspective of empty nesters, Spectrum said.

The series is set to debut in late 2019 on Charter Communications’ new on-demand platform Spectrum Originals.

In a statement, Hunt and Reiser promised the same funny, heartwarming show, adding, “as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older.”

Hunt will also direct the first episode of the revival.

Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original show with Reiser, will be an executive consultant for the series.

Peter Tolan has been tapped as showrunner, with Sony Pictures Television producing.

TVLine reported in April 2018 that Reiser and Hunt had signed on for the revival. The project seemed to stall for some time, with Reiser telling the Tampa Bay Times in July last year, “it likely won’t happen.”

Then, in September of last year, Reiser teased the series optimistically on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

The Spectrum Originals platform is set to launch this spring with the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba-starring show “L.A.’s Finest,” a spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film series.