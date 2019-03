Watch: AIR11 flies over the scene

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — An early morning fire broke out in a building in the Bronx Wednesday, leaving at least one civilian injured.

AIR11 flew over the three-story house, located on Holland Avenue and E. 213th Street, as firefighters worked to put out the blaze at about 6 a.m.

Fire officials say the building has been evacuated.

The severity of the civilian’s injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of fire is under investigation.