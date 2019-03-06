Debris falls from 7 train tracks onto car windshield for the second time in two weeks

Debris falls from 7 train tracks, crashing into moving vehicle for the second time in two weeks. (Twitter/Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer)

WOODSIDE, Queens — Debris fell from a Queens subway track, crashing into the windshield of a moving car for the second time in two weeks, officials Wednesday.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer tweeted the image from underneath the 7 train tracks around 62nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside just after 12:30 p.m.

He said the vehicle was occupied and moving when the debris fell.

No injuries were reported.

“For the second time in two weeks a piece of debris has come crashing down on a vehicle Below tracks on Roosevelt Ave,” he tweeted. “No one injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA!”

On Feb. 21, a piece from a subway track fell onto a vehicle, piercing through the front of the windshield of the car.

According to the MTA, it was likely that a piece of wood from the catwalk of the elevated structure fell from a worker platform installed beneath the tracks years ago.

There are no construction projects at the location at this time.

MTA is investigating the incident.

