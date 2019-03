MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — An 85-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV as a man backed it into his Brooklyn driveway on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was walking on Avenue S when the 49-year-old driver backed into driveway and hit her, police said. She suffered head trauma.

The woman was rushed to Kings County Hospital, but she didn’t survive.

The driver remained at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.