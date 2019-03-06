2 men shot in Brooklyn building

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Two men were shot in a Brooklyn building on Wednesday night, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in both legs in the building on Bay 34th Street around 8:30 p.m., officials said. Another man, 37, was hit in the toe.

They were both rushed to NYU Langone Hospital and are not likely to die, police said.

No information has been released on the shooter or a possible motive. Police have not yet made any arrests.

