16-year-old girl missing in Brooklyn since Sunday

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are asking the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police say Kianna Davis, who lives in Brownsville, was last seen on Sunday at about 4 p.m. when she went to a nail salon, but did not return home. Information about where the nail salon is was not immediately given by police.

She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black/grey fleece jacket, black/grey Nike sneakers and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).