16-year-old girl missing in Brooklyn since Sunday

Posted 4:59 AM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34AM, March 6, 2019

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are asking the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Kianna Davis, 16 (Photo: NYPD).

Police say Kianna Davis, who lives in Brownsville, was last seen on Sunday at about 4 p.m. when she went to a nail salon, but did not return home. Information about where the nail salon is was not immediately given by police.

She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black/grey fleece jacket, black/grey Nike sneakers and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.