Woman sought in deadly NJ hit-and-run: prosecutor’s office

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — A woman has been identified as the alleged driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in North Bergen last month, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office officials said Tuesday.

Monica Ippolito, 49, of Paterson, has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The office on Tuesday asked for the public’s help locating her.

Ippolito is the suspected driver behind a gold Chrysler Voyager minivan that struck and killed Darlene Westbrook on Feb. 18 around 8:15 p.m.

The 34-year-old victim was found lying on 43rd Street near Tonnelle Avenue, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit at 201-915-1345, or click here to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.