Woman attacks store employees while robbing Long Island store: police

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked two employees while robbing a store on Long Island Monday.

Shannon Ziv, 35, faces charges of assault, possession of burglar tools and criminal mischief.

According to police, Ziv entered the Saks Off 5th Ave. store on Old Country Road in Westbury and proceeded to take merchandise from the store without paying.

Two loss prevention employees followed Ziv outside the store and identified themselves, police said.

The woman began to strike and kick the two men, authorities said.

Officers responded and helped subdue Ziv, who was placed under arrest.

During the altercation, Ziv allegedly bit one of the employees on his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. The second employee, 23, suffered swelling and bruising to his right knee.