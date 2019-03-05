VIDEO: Police search for man caught on video grabbing money from woman’s hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are asking the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman inside a Brooklyn deli over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. inside Brownsville's Pitkin King Deli, located on the corner of Pitkin Avenue and Osborn Street. As seen on video, the unidentified man grabs money from the woman's hand before running out of the store.

The robber is believed to be between 25 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, a dark-colored hooded sweater, beige jacket, jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).