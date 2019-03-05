Several people found unconscious inside Rockland County home due to ‘noxious substance’: Officials

AIRMONT, N.Y. — Several people were rushed to a hospital after a possible carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Rockland County home, police said.

Several people were found unconscious possibly due to a noxious substance inside a home along Bolger Lane in Airmont at about 11 a.m., officials said.

Ramapo police officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and provided aid to the victims outside the residence, authorities said.

They were then rushed to Westchester County Medical Center for treatment.

Ramapo Police is on scene investigating. No other information was immediately available.