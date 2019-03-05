Teen accused of Bronx sidewalk shooting out on bail, will be tried as a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, Bronx — A teenager who allegedly opened fire on a busy Bronx sidewalk last month is out on bail since Saturday and will be tried as a minor, according to officials.

While nobody was injured when Edgar Garcia, 16, allegedly fired a gun in broad daylight, the East Harlem teen was charged with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and attempted assault on March 1.

Garcia was released after his $10,000 bail was posted on Saturday.

Initial reports from officials said Garcia would be tried as an adult, but now we're learning he will be tried as a minor.

Garcia is accused of approaching a 19-year-old man who was with four others in the vicinity of Gerard Avenue and McClellan Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx on Friday, Feb. 22.

He allegedly displayed a firearm and fired at least three rounds at the victim with several people, including young children, standing nearby, police said.

Police believe the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between two suspected gangs.

After the surveillance footage went viral of crowds and a child with a backpack running and ducking for cover, several tips came in and detectives were able to work quickly and find Garcia.

